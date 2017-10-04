Padgett: Louisville hoops team gaining 'sense of normalcy'

"That's something I'm working on," said Tyra, named on Tuesday to replace Jurich.

"At this point David is a one-man band and he's out there trying to do what he can, and that's part of the issue. You can do that for a practice or two, but that's not a good recipe. And I've got to solve that."

Padgett has a support system close by after his parents flew in from Nevada after his promotion. His father Pete, who coached Padgett in high school, has offered advice.

"I just need him to be my dad," Padgett said.

Through the first few practices, Padgett had gained the Cardinals' attention and respect with his booming baritone voice and familiarity with the roster.

Louisville returns 7-footer Anas Mahmoud and guard Quentin Snider, both seniors, and junior forward Deng Adel. The three are team captains, and Padgett said they've shown good leadership with recruits such as 6-11 Malik Williams.

Padgett said that's necessary as he works to keep Louisville focused on basketball.

"I'm a players' coach," Padgett said. "There's going to be times when I have to get on them, and the job of every assistant coach in the world is when the head coach gets on you, someone's got to pick you back up.

"I think that dynamic changes a little bit, but that's just something we kind of work on as we go."

One notable absence is the 6-7 Bowen, who is still enrolled at Louisville. The player's name was not released by federal prosecutors, but details in the criminal complaint make it clear investigators were referring to the high school All-American.

Bowen has hired an attorney, Miami-based Jason Setchen, but the lawyer has not returned messages from The Associated Press.

University interim President Greg Postel did not name Bowen in his remarks last week, said a "student-athlete" is being held out of practice and games until allegations are resolved.

