After winning two-in-a-row, the Brantford 99ers were brought back to reality, losing 3-1 to the Brampton Bombers Thursday and 7-2 to the Listowel Cyclones Friday.

With newcomer Levi Tetrault wearing the captain’s ‘C’ for the first time, the 99ers got on the board first thanks to a short-handed goal by Christian Polillo.

After both teams didn’t score in the second period, the Bombers exploded for three goals in the last half of the third thanks to Patrick DelVecchio, Marcus Didiano and Mason Gonsalves.

Evan Reinhart had 33 saves for the 99ers.