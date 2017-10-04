After winning two-in-a-row, the Brantford 99ers were brought back to reality, losing 3-1 to the Brampton Bombers Thursday and 7-2 to the Listowel Cyclones Friday.
With newcomer Levi Tetrault wearing the captain’s ‘C’ for the first time, the 99ers got on the board first thanks to a short-handed goal by Christian Polillo.
After both teams didn’t score in the second period, the Bombers exploded for three goals in the last half of the third thanks to Patrick DelVecchio, Marcus Didiano and Mason Gonsalves.
Evan Reinhart had 33 saves for the 99ers.
The next night, the first-place Cyclones showed why they have been nearly perfect so far this eason.
Cullen Mercer opened the scoring in the first period, before the Cyclones broke it open in the next frame on goals from Logan Swanton, Brady Anderson and Caleb Warren.
The 99ers did rebound in the third period with goals from Eric Eschweiler and Polillo. But the Cyclones added to its lead with goals from Chayse Herrfort, Tommy Hoogars and Jakob Lee.
Cameron Gratton made 37 saves in the loss.
Thursday, the 99ers, who now sit at 3-5, host the Elmira sugar Kings at 7:30 p.m. at the Gretzky centre. Friday they hit the road against the Brampton Bombers.
ICE CHIPS: On Friday, the 99ers picked up forward Nick Deakin-Poot. The 18-year-old from Georgetown spent the last two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Guelph Storm. In his two games with the Storm this season, he had one assist. In 112 OHL games Poot scored 10 goals and 11 assists.
