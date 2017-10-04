"At the end of the day, things happen in football games that are always crazy," safety Mike Mitchell said. "We've moved past it. We're an extremely tight-knit group of guys. If you guys spend enough time in our locker room you see how much guys make fun of each other and argue and yell at each other. That's just an extension of it.

"Obviously we've got to stay in control of it and not let it get too far, but it was nothing that I think is counterproductive to our culture. That's just how we communicate sometimes."

Roethlisberger backtracked a bit Wednesday and made it a point to express his admiration for Brown's play.

"We've got amazing chemistry," Roethlisberger said. "I like to think that we may go down as one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos of all-time.

"That would be an awesome honour because of the guys that I consider are up there. So, you have to understand what the defence gives you, try not to force it at times but also knowing sometimes forcing it works, too, with him."

NOTES: S Sean Davis (ankle), G Ramon Foster (thumb) and DE Stephon Tuitt (biceps) did not practice Wednesday. ... Roethlisberger was given the day off. ... LB Bud Dupree (shoulder), TE Jesse James (shoulder) and LB Ryan Shazier (shoulder) were limited. ... T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), LB James Harrison (illness) and Mitchell (hamstring) were full participants.

