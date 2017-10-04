Colts RB Frank Gore prepares for reunion game vs. 49ers

Gore said he thought that Niners team would be back for Super Bowl trips following that 34-31 loss to Baltimore but San Francisco lost in the NFC title game at Seattle the following year and hasn't had a winning record since. Gore and Harbaugh left after the 2014 season and San Francisco is just 7-29 the past three years.

Gore ran for 110 yards in that Super Bowl but didn't get the ball once after San Francisco had first-and-goal from the 5 with the Niners trailing 34-29 in the closing minutes.

"I would have done whatever I would have had to do to get a touchdown," he said. "Coach called a different play. I'm going to go with what coach called. We had a bunch of guys who could make plays. He called what he called but it didn't work."

That season was the peak of Gore's 10-year tenure in San Francisco. He arrived in 2005 as an unheralded third-round pick after two major knee injuries had limited his production in college at Miami. He led the team in rushing as a rookie with 608 yards and then quickly developed into a star in his second season.

Gore set a 49ers franchise record with 1,695 yards rushing in 2006 and followed that with three more 1,000-yard seasons as he became one of the few stars on teams that failed to post winning records in each of his first six seasons.

That all began to change when Harbaugh was hired as coach in 2011. Gore topped 1,000 yards rushing in each of Harbaugh's four seasons in San Francisco, helping the team make it to the NFC title game each year from 2011-13, including the Super Bowl trip following the 2012 season.

"He made our guys look great," Kilgore said. "Some of those holes I don't think you could have slipped a dollar bill through. He tip-toes through those holes and he's a patient back but when he gets through he'll hit the hole."

Gore is still producing for Indianapolis at age 34. He ran for 1,992 yards his first two seasons with the Colts and now at age 34 he needs just 4 yards to pass Eric Dickerson for seventh place all-time. Gore needs 429 yards to move into the top five all-time in a career that could put him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"He's a beast. Definitely a beast," Hyde said. "He's been doing this for a long time and playing at a high level for a long time. I'm just trying to have a career like him."

By Josh Dubow, The Associated Press