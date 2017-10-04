Editor: Cam Newton comments to female reporter 'out of line'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Panthers spokesman says quarterback Cam Newton has "expressed regret" for his response to a female reporter's question at a news conference.

When Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton Wednesday about wide receiver Devin Funchess' route running, the former league MVP smiled and said, "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny."

Carolina spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement to The Associated Press that Newton had a conversation with Rodrigue after the news conference ended and expressed regret for his remarks.

Drummond said the Panthers "strive as a department to make the environment for media comfortable for everyone covering the team."