VIDEO: Gallagher nets four to lead Mounties

After Brett Wilson and Mason Cooper exchanged first-period goals, Gallagher scored three times in the second period to lead a five-goal charge. Graham Evans also had a big period, scoring a pair of goals.

Simon Storoschuk had the lone Merchants response.

Gallagher and Connor Merritt added some more insurance in the final frame.

The win gets the Mounties back on the winning track and improves its record to 3-2. Friday they begin a three games in three days stint with a road game against the Merchants. Saturday the Mounties host the Woodstock Navy Vets at 7:30 p.m., before taking on the Burford Bulldogs on the road Sunday at 3:30 p.m.