No. 14 USC loses guard Talamaivao to torn pectoral muscle

LOS ANGELES — Southern California right guard Viane Talamaivao will miss the rest of the season because of a torn pectoral muscle.

Coach Clay Helton said Wednesday that Talamaivao needs surgery to repair the injury, which happened during the No. 14 Trojans' 30-27 loss at No. 11 Washington State. The injury also effectively ends the college career of Talamaivao, with Helton saying the senior will likely not be able to apply for a medical redshirt and another season of eligibility.

Talamaivao entered the season as USC's most experienced lineman and made 37 career starts in four seasons.

"Viane has been a rock to us for four years," Helton said.