Simmonds scores hat trick in Flyers' 5-3 win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. — With a couple of key deflections, Wayne Simmonds helped answer any questions that came up in the preseason about the potency of Philadelphia's power play.

Simmonds scored his second power-play goal to break a tie with 10:33 remaining and completed the first opening-night hat trick in Flyers history with an empty-netter as Philadelphia beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 on Wednesday.

"With our power play, both units this year, it's only a matter of time," Simmonds said. "We kept working on it and we'll continue to work on it. Today was a pretty good showing."

Jordan Weal also scored a power-play goal and Claude Giroux opened the scoring to get the Flyers off to a good start after missing the playoffs last season. Jakub Voracek and Shayne Gostisbehere each had three assists for Philadelphia.

Brian Elliott made 32 saves in his first game with the Flyers after signing a $5.5 million, two-year contract this summer.

Kevin Labanc became the first San Jose player to score two goals in the opening period of the season but also was called for three minor penalties that led to Flyers goals. Logan Couture scored for the Sharks, who had won seven straight openers.

Martin Jones made 26 saves in San Jose's first game without Patrick Marleau since April 7, 2009. Marleau, the franchise's career scoring leader, left as a free agent to sign with Toronto in July.

The Sharks were searching for ways to replace Marleau's 27 goals, and Labanc delivered with two. But his penalties hurt the cause, including a tripping call in the offensive zone that set up the game-winner.

"I have to be more disciplined," Labanc said. "Those penalties shouldn't have happened. They scored on them. I've just got to be a little more disciplined. I need to watch where I put my stick."

Just 6 seconds after Labanc went into the box, Simmonds tipped Voracek's point shot past Jones to make it 4-3. The Flyers needed only 1:09 with the man advantage to score three times on their first three opportunities.