India set to make World Cup soccer debut as host/participant

KOLKATA, India — India's team will set a benchmark regardless of its result against the United States in the Under-17 World Cup on Friday.

It will be the first time the cricket-crazy country of 1.2 billion has played in a World Cup game at any level of soccer, and the anticipation is high in the host nation.

Organizers are confident that the government's 1.2 billion rupees ($18.5 million) investment in renovating stadiums in six cities to host the 24-team tournament will help showcase the country as a venue for major events.

The Indian public is keen to put memories of the scandal-hit 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi behind them, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government hopes to promote football across the country through the Under-17 event.

The country's leading sports celebrity — India cricket captain Virat Kohli — lent a big hand with the public relations push locally by posting a video message for the team to his 18.8 million Twitter followers saying "Good Luck boys, make us proud!"

But while the infrastructure and facilities were ready well ahead of time and the anticipation is growing around the Oct. 6-28 tournament, analysts and commentators have urged football fans not to place unrealistic expectations on the team.

Luis Norton de Matos, who took over as head coach in March to replace Nicolai Adam, is among those calling for patience as his lineup takes "a first step for the future" of the game in India.

In the first of their three group games in the capital, India will play a U.S. team featuring Tim Weah, the son of the 1995 world player of the year, George Weah of Liberia, who played for PSG, AC Milan and Monaco during his career.

Games against Colombia and two-time champion Ghana follow.

"There is a gap between India and the other teams, say from Europe and South America," de Matos was quoted as saying last month by Press Trust of India. "So, I don't think much about the results and chances but I know my players will give their best. I see this World Cup as a step forward for the future ... India can build on this experience."