England engulfed in pessimism despite earning World Cup spot

It was a dreary, penultimate qualifier in Group F made even more desolate by 30,000 of the 90,000 seats being unoccupied and those who did show up demonstrating their boredom with the paper planes. In part the low crowd was a reflection of the apathy of England fans, but ticket sales were also affected by the expectation of a London Underground strike that was only called off this week.

"We have to show resilience whatever the atmosphere," Southgate said, "and whatever the feeling."

Southgate played up the magnitude of earning a place well before December's World Cup draw, contrasting his team's feat with the struggle to Russia being endured by other leading teams. European champion Portugal, Euro 2016 semifinalist Wales, Italy and the Netherlands are out of the automatic qualification places.

"For English football it's crucial to be at the World Cup," Southgate said, "and probably quite critical for the economy as well."

Hyperbole, certainly, about the country's finances. More realistic, though, when it came to assessing the state of the squad.

"Tonight highlighted where we are," Southgate said after England achieved only five shots on target in 90 minutes. "Of course we would have loved to have played more fluidly and scored more goals."

But there was anxiety in the team, and a need to be savvier in possession.

"We know we have to get better but that's for tomorrow," Southgate said. "This team has potential, but we've got a hell of a lot of work to do. We come off the back of what happened in the last European Championships with the change of coach, a lot of difficulties throughout the campaign."

It was a campaign that began with Sam Allardyce in charge, but he was fired after only one game over indiscreet comments to undercover reporters.

"When I was given the job to keep things steady last year the goal was to qualify for Russia," Southgate said.

That has been achieved — with a game to spare — by winning seven qualifiers, drawing the other two and only conceding three goals.

England has demonstrated some of the perseverance required to prosper at major tournaments.

Kane's close-range goal, after meeting Kyle Walker's cross, was England's third stoppage-time goal in qualifying. Five points have been collected from them, but England can't rely on late shows all the time.

"I am not going to hide and say we are exactly where we want to be or the performance was what we'd have liked it to be," Southgate said. "They are going to improve but it is a work in progress."

Southgate believes the national team is burdened by two decades of underachieving since he was in the side that made the 1996 European Championship semifinals at Wembley.

England, which plays friendlies against Germany and Brazil next month at Wembley, at least knows its place in the global game.

"Are we going to become Spain in the next eight months? No we are not," Southgate said.

By Rob Harris, The Associated Press