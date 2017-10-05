No. 2 Clemson seeking 3rd straight 6-0 start against Wake

Wake Forest (4-1, 1-1 ACC) at No. 2 Clemson (5-0, 3-0), Saturday, Noon ET (ESPN2)

Line: Clemson by 21 1/2.

Series record: Clemson leads 64-17-1.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Clemson is in the midst of another run at a national championship and needs to avoid slipups at home. Wake Forest is looking for its best start since its last ACC championship in 2006.

KEY MATCHUP

Wake Forest QB John Wolford vs. Clemson's defensive line. Wolford has sparked the Demon Deacon's strong early play with eight TDs and just one interception. He and the Demon Deacons have not faced a pass rush like the Tigers, who lead the ACC with 19 sacks their first four games. DE Austin Bryant has five of those to lead Clemson.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wake Forest: WR Greg Dortch leads the Demon Deacons with 30 catches for 352 yards and five touchdowns this season. Seven of his 10 catches last week against Florida State went for a first down.

Clemson: QB Kelly Bryant continues to direct the Tigers with poise in his first season starting for national-title winning passer Deshaun Watson. Bryant owns wins over three top-15 opponents in Auburn, Louisville and, last week, Virginia Tech.