Tennessee spending its off week searching for answers

Tennessee's schedule gets more manageable the rest of the way. Alabama is the lone remaining regular-season opponent currently in the Top 25.

Two conference losses don't always wreck a team's division title hopes, as Florida won the East with a 6-2 league record last year . Tennessee's schedule also gets more manageable the rest of the way, as an Oct. 21 trip to No. 1 Alabama is the Vols' lone remaining game against a Top 25 team.

Then again, the UMass game showed Tennessee is capable of struggling against anyone unless it improves dramatically on both sides of the ball.

Tennessee must spend the off week deciding whether to stick with junior Quinten Dormady as starting quarterback or take a chance on redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano. Jones also has spent this week emphasizing the need to upgrade Tennessee's minus-4 turnover margin .

"It's just getting back to the drawing board, fixing the things we did wrong and just getting ready for (South Carolina)," defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie said.

Tennessee's upperclassmen understand how to fight through this kind of adversity. Tennessee was 3-4 in 2015 before winning its last six games to end up in the Top 25 with a 9-4 record.

The Vols still believe that kind of finish is possible this year.

"We've been in this position," tight end Ethan Wolf said. "It's not a fun position to be in, but we know how to handle it."

Kelly, the SEC's leading rusher , laughed off the notion that Tennessee might have to search for incentive the rest of the season. After playing as poorly as they did against Georgia, the Vols are eager to make amends as soon as possible.

"We've still got games to play," Kelly said. "We're fighting every week. We've still got a lot of fight in us. One game's not going to define our season."

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Steve Megargee at www.twitter.com/stevemegargee

By Steve Megargee, The Associated Press