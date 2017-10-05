Freshman QB Surratt learns at helm of Tar Heels' offence

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chazz Surratt has tried to keep things simple as North Carolina's freshman starting quarterback.

Make the right read, he says. Trust what you see. And don't force anything.

"Each play is so critical in college," Surratt said. "Each play can win or lose a game, so it's really being disciplined in your reads and progressions on each play. The biggest thing is, you can't really afford to make a mistake at any time during the game."

The Tar Heels (1-4) weren't supposed to be in this position of leaning on a new quarterback. But that was before Mitch Trubisky went from first-time college starter to early NFL draft entrée and No. 2 overall pick in less than a year. Now, entering Saturday's visit from No. 21 Notre Dame, the Tar Heels are trying to get enough from the redshirt freshman to win games now instead of letting him develop behind the now-departed Trubisky.

"I'm not thinking about down the road with him," UNC coach Larry Fedora said. "All I'm doing is trying to make sure we have a plan in place that he can execute for this week. That's it. ... Long-term development will come over the long haul, over all the banked reps and everything that you get from the things that happen in a game."

Surratt, an instate recruit, wrestled the starting job away from LSU graduate transfer Brandon Harris after roughly a half of the season opener. He has started the past four games, showing a good arm while throwing for 988 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions.

He's also shown the ability to make plays with his legs, running for four touchdowns.

And there have been some of the expected growing-pains moments, most notably when Surratt forced a two-handed throw under pressure that Duke intercepted and returned for a fourth-quarter clinching touchdown on Sept. 23.

"He's really shined in some moments," offensive co-ordinator Chris Kapilovic said, "and then there's some moments he's looked like a young quarterback."

Ask Surratt how he would grade his performance, and he keeps that simple, too.