BIG 12 SPOTLIGHT: Big 12's offences flying high once again

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas is hardly the first team that comes to mind when you ponder high-flying Big 12 offences.

The Jayhawks averaged about 350 yards per game last season, which ranked somewhere south of the top 100 nationally. Their quarterback situation was an inexperienced mess, they didn't have enough playmakers on the perimeter and their offensive line resembled a pasta strainer.

But everything changed when Jayhawks coach David Beaty plucked Doug Meacham from TCU to be the offensive co-ordinator. Meacham tweaked his version of the "Air Raid" system, installed a prolific QB in Peyton Bender under centre and the result has been nearly 500 yards of offence per game.

That puts the Jayhawks on par with the rest of the nation's best offensive league.

Four of the top nine schools in total offence in the Football Bowl Subdivision reside in the 10-team Big 12, led by Oklahoma, West Virginia and Oklahoma State atop the chart. Five of the top 12 schools nationally in points per game are in the Big 12, where the Mountaineers are second only to Oregon.

Kansas gives the Big 12 five teams in the top 20 in passing yards per game.

"You have to be able to keep up," said Beaty, who's also a product of the popular "Air Raid" system and has been pushing the Jayhawks to play at a faster pace ever since his arrival.

"As far as our total output of offence, we've gained quite a bit more yardage," he said of the season so far. "I think we were 1,412 last year and now we're 1,922 yards offensively, so a lot more first downs, which allows you more plays, allows you to be able to gain more yards."

Now, there are a few factors at play in the Big 12's offensive dominance.

The first is the talent level across the league, particularly at the quarterback position, where Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph are Heisman Trophy candidates. Throw in Will Grier at West Virginia, Kenny Hill at TCU and Nic Shimonek at Texas Tech and you have a five-some that could stand toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the country.