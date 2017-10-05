Red Sox DH Nunez injured, replaced on roster by OF Young

HOUSTON — The Boston Red Sox have taken designated hitter Eduardo Nunez off their playoff roster because of a knee injury and replaced him with outfielder Chris Young.

Nunez hurt himself running to first base and had to be carried from the field in the first inning of an 8-2 loss to Houston on Thursday in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.

Nunez missed 19 of Boston's last 20 regular-season games with what the team called a sore knee. The Red Sox thought he had recovered enough to contribute in the post-season.

Major League Baseball can allow a replacement for an injured player during the post-season. A club can make such a request, and the commissioner's office decides whether to approve it.