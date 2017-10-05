Banged-up Redskins show glimpses of being playoff contenders

After a tighter-than-expected victory by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, Travis Kelce complimented D.J. Swearinger and told him that the Washington Redskins just need to get healthy.

That could make all the difference.

At the bye week, the Redskins are pretty banged-up with injuries to cornerback Josh Norman, left tackle Trent Williams, running back Rob Kelley and others. But at 2-2 Washington has shown the potential of being a playoff contender, and depending on the health of its stars will have every opportunity to make a run in the final 12 weeks of the season.

"We can compete with anybody, obviously — anywhere, any time," coach Jay Gruden said. "We've had a pretty good run at some pretty top competitors in this league and we've stood toe to toe and came out .500 after the first quarter. Not where we want to be, but I think people can see the progress and the talent on this team that we can compete."

Losses to the 3-1 Philadelphia Eagles and 4-0 Chiefs , and victories over the 3-1 Los Angeles Rams and 2-2 Oakland Raiders have the Redskins in the hunt with one-time offensive co-ordinator Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers up next Oct. 15. Swearinger said he and his teammates have "got to earn our respect when we play the 49ers."

Washington didn't get a lot of preseason respect in an uncertain NFC East compared to the Eagles, New York Giants or defending champion Dallas Cowboys. With the Giants in a hole at 0-4, the Redskins are tied with the Cowboys in second place and can legitimately think about a return to the playoffs.

"I think we are better than people probably thought we would be at the beginning of the season," quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "We're going to have 12 weeks to either prove me right or prove me wrong."

Cousins is the prove-it type, playing a second consecutive season on the franchise tag. He has 764 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions since a rough season opener against Philadelphia. Gruden thinks Cousins has improved dramatically the past three weeks.

"Kirk is playing well and he is getting us in position to win," Gruden said. "He's handling the running game. He is using his legs in the passing game and delivering strikes, but obviously there is room for improvement, like there is for all of us."

There has already been marked improvement on defence after ranking 28th in the NFL the past two seasons. Stopping the run and forcing opponents to be one-dimensional has worked as newcomers like Swearinger, linebacker Zach Brown and rookie defensive lineman Jonathan Allen have been immediate difference makers.