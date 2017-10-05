Emery, Haws looking to lead BYU back to NCAA Tournament

"What he did last year was tremendous," Rose said. "The most important part is to build on that. It's a learning process for him just developing his game and being able to feel more comfortable out there.

"He's always going to have a frail, slight-type of body, but he's been able to learn how he can play with that and be really effective at this level."

Haws said he wants to shoot a better percentage and has worked on his ball-handling. He shot 42.4 per cent from the field and 40.4 per cent from behind the arc last season.

Emery's eying those two areas as well, in addition to his defence, overall court awareness and playing in pick-and-roll. His points average dropped from 16.3 as a freshman to 13.1 last season. The field goal and 3-point percentages also took a dip.

"I just feel like overall my game is complete," Emery said. "I've always lacked certain things, but this year I'm finally dialing in on the things I wasn't good at and now it's showing. ... And play for (my teammates)."

Guard Elijah Bryant (11.7 points per game) and forward Yoeli Childs (9.3) are the other two significant contributors returning from the team that lost in the first round of the NIT in March. BYU also gets back four players that played at least one year before going on Mormon missions, including 2015-16 sixth man Zac Seljaas.

Rose wants to be able to spread the floor and run better halfcourt offence this season with so many guards and wings. He expects to play a position-less type of ball with those perimeter players being able read defences and make decisions off of those.

The bottom line, however, is getting back to the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars have never had a three-year drought during Rose's first 12 years.

"This team has a chip on its shoulder," Haws said. "There's a different mentality with this team. I've seen it in practice, off the floor.

"We have something to prove. ... A lot of us have a sour taste in our mouth from last year."

By Kareem Copeland, The Associated Press