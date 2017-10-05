Capitals get past Senators 5-4 in SO

The third period featured an onslaught of goals after a quiet 40 minutes.

Leading 2-1 to start the third, the Senators took a two-goal lead after Bobby Ryan stripped the puck off Dmitry Orlov. Ryan fanned on a shot, but regained control of the puck and fed Brassard waiting out front.

The Capitals then went on to score twice in a span of 1:23 to tie the game 3-3.

Cody Ceci turned the puck over down low which allow Kuznetsov to find Ovechkin who roofed it. Shortly after, the Senators were unable to clear the puck and the same line was able to move the puck quickly to allow Ovechkin to score his second of the night.

"We needed someone to pick us up and that line picked us up," said Capitals coach Barry Trotz.

The Senators regained the lead 1:17 later as Stone, with his second of the night, tipped Dion Phaneuf's shot to make it 4-3. Not to be outdone, Ovechkin tied things back up to complete the hat trick.

Ottawa regained the lead six minutes into the second as Brassard showed great patience and held on to the puck long enough to find Stone who rifled it past Holtby. Brassard, Stone and Ryan combined for seven points.

The Senators opened the scoring six minutes into the first as Wideman's sharp angle shot fooled Holtby.

Matt Niskanen knocked the puck down to keep it at the point less than two minutes later and Connolly was able to beat Anderson with a bullet.

Senators captain Erik Karlsson didn't play Thursday's opener, but there is a chance he could return for Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Ottawa defenceman Johnny Oduya didn't play the third period after leaving with a lower-body injury. The Senators had no update on Oduya, but don't expect it to be serious and said they could end up needing to recall someone for Saturday.

Notes: Prior to the game, the Senators held a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting earlier this week and for former Ottawa general manager Bryan Murray, who died in August. Murray started his NHL coaching career with the Capitals.

By Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press