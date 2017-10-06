K-State to face rapidly improving Texas defence

YOUTH MOVEMENT

Texas freshman running back Toneil Carter should get a chance for a bigger role in the offence. Herman isn't happy that running backs Chris Warren III and Kyle Porter aren't shedding tacklers and said the shifty Carter is likely to get more carries. Of the group, Carter may also be the most explosive as a pass catcher. He had a 22-yard touchdown catch in last week's win over Iowa State.

IN THE TRENCHES

Defensive tackle Will Geary anchors a Wildcats defence ranked No. 1 overall in the Big 12. The former walk-on was an All-Big 12 performer last season and at 6-feet, 306 pounds, he's a disruptive force at the line who can stuff the run and push the pocket in passing situations. He's a matchup nightmare for a Texas offensive line that has been battered by injuries in recent weeks.

TEXAS TEAM SPEED

Ertz is a patient runner who is a master of following his blocks. Texas can counter that with the backside speed of linebackers Malik Jefferson, Naashon Hughes and Anthony Wheeler to catch him from behind and prevent Ertz from making big gains. And Texas will want to get as many big hits on Ertz as possible.

"They recruit tough guys at that position. And they play tough guys at that position," Herman said. "And there's a lot of single wing principles to their offensive, the quarterback is the main ball carrier."

INTERCEPTION MACHINE

Texas safety DeShon Elliott has four interceptions in the last two games with one returned for a touchdown. Elliott has shown good hands to snag tipped balls, and a knack for being in the right place at the right time from deep safety to grab overthrown passes. The ability to create more turnovers and possibly give the offence a short field could be huge for Texas on Saturday.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Snyder turns 78 on Saturday and Herman said this week he'd like to get him a card. At 42, Herman said he can't fathom coaching another 36 years.

"No. But if all goes according to plan we're going to be here quite some time. I would say 36 years might be a little bit long, though," Herman said.

