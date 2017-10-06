Big 12 showdown: No. 8 TCU, No. 23 WVU with former SEC QBs

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU senior quarterback Kenny Hill and West Virginia's Will Grier took similar paths to the Big 12, and a head-to-head matchup in the only game nationally Saturday with two Top 25 teams.

Before becoming the starter last season for eighth-ranked TCU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12), Hill had to sit out a year after transferring from Texas A&M. Grier also first started in the SEC, five games as a redshirt freshman at Florida, before watching last year and now his debut this season with the 23th-ranked Mountaineers.

Grier and Hill are both good passers who can also run in high-scoring offences — and are backed by the Big 12's top two rushing teams.

"(Hill) was fortunate to be able to be at A&M and play at a high level ... but then he had to go through some transition, which always kind of sets people back," West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. "Not a whole lot different than what we would get out of Will Grier a year from now."

Now a junior like Hill was for his TCU debut a year ago, Grier has thrown for 344 yards a game with 13 touchdowns already at West Virginia (3-1, 1-0 Big 12).

"He's a smart quarterback, he knows what he's doing," TCU safety Niko Small said. "He's in a good offence for himself. He's a mobile quarterback. ... Just containing him will be the best thing for us."

Hill, who threw for 3,208 yards with 17 TDs and 13 interceptions last year, has been efficient this season for the Horned Frogs. He has thrown for 241 yards per game with nine TDs and only three picks.

"They're running the ball a good bit, they're not asking him to sit back there and throw the ball 90 per cent of the time. He's got a lot of good people around him but he is managing it extremely well," Holgorsen said of Hill. "A very, very, very efficient quarterback at this point."

Some things to know when the two teams that came into the Big 12 together in 2012 play for the sixth time as conference foes:

RUN, RUN, RUN