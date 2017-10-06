Scores and Schedule

Sports 01:01 AM

Thursday's Games

MLB Post-season

American League Division Series

Houston 8 Boston 2

(Astros lead series 1-0)

Cleveland 4 New York 0

(Indians lead series 1-0)

---

NHL

Montreal 3 Buffalo 2 (SO)

Washington 5 Ottawa 4 (SO)

Colorado 4 N.Y. Rangers 2

Boston 4 Nashville 3

Detroit 4 Minnesota 2

Chicago 10 Pittsburgh 1

Anaheim 5 Arizona 4

Los Angeles 2 Philadelphia 0

---

NFL

New England 19 Tampa Bay 14

---

NBA Pre-season

Portland 106 Toronto 101

Minnesota 111 Golden State 97

Orlando 112 Dallas 89

Brooklyn 107 Miami 88

Houston 144 Shanghai Sharks 82

---

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

---

NHL

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

---

MLB Post-season

ALDS

Boston (Pomeranz 17-6) at Houston (Keuchel 14-5), 2:05 p.m.

(Astros lead series 1-0)

New York (Sabathia 14-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-4), 5:08 p.m.

(Indians lead series 1-0)

NLDS

Chicago (Hendricks 7-5) at Washington (Strasburg 15-4), 7:31 p.m.

(First game of series)

Arizona (Walker 9-9) at Los Angeles (Kershaw 18-4), 10:31 p.m.

(First game of series)

---

NBA Pre-season

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.

---

By The Canadian Press

