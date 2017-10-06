Scores and Schedule

Thursday's Games
MLB Post-season
American League Division Series
Houston 8 Boston 2
(Astros lead series 1-0)
Cleveland 4 New York 0
(Indians lead series 1-0)
---
NHL
Montreal 3 Buffalo 2 (SO)
Washington 5 Ottawa 4 (SO)
Colorado 4 N.Y. Rangers 2
Boston 4 Nashville 3
Detroit 4 Minnesota 2
Chicago 10 Pittsburgh 1
Anaheim 5 Arizona 4
Los Angeles 2 Philadelphia 0
---
NFL
New England 19 Tampa Bay 14
---
NBA Pre-season
Portland 106 Toronto 101
Minnesota 111 Golden State 97
Orlando 112 Dallas 89
Brooklyn 107 Miami 88
Houston 144 Shanghai Sharks 82
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
---
NHL
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
---
MLB Post-season
ALDS
Boston (Pomeranz 17-6) at Houston (Keuchel 14-5), 2:05 p.m.
(Astros lead series 1-0)
New York (Sabathia 14-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-4), 5:08 p.m.
(Indians lead series 1-0)
NLDS
Chicago (Hendricks 7-5) at Washington (Strasburg 15-4), 7:31 p.m.
(First game of series)
Arizona (Walker 9-9) at Los Angeles (Kershaw 18-4), 10:31 p.m.
(First game of series)
---
NBA Pre-season
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
Thursday's Games
MLB Post-season
American League Division Series
Houston 8 Boston 2
(Astros lead series 1-0)
Cleveland 4 New York 0
(Indians lead series 1-0)
---
NHL
Montreal 3 Buffalo 2 (SO)
Washington 5 Ottawa 4 (SO)
Colorado 4 N.Y. Rangers 2
Boston 4 Nashville 3
Detroit 4 Minnesota 2
Chicago 10 Pittsburgh 1
Anaheim 5 Arizona 4
Los Angeles 2 Philadelphia 0
---
NFL
New England 19 Tampa Bay 14
---
NBA Pre-season
Portland 106 Toronto 101
Minnesota 111 Golden State 97
Orlando 112 Dallas 89
Brooklyn 107 Miami 88
Houston 144 Shanghai Sharks 82
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
---
NHL
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
---
MLB Post-season
ALDS
Boston (Pomeranz 17-6) at Houston (Keuchel 14-5), 2:05 p.m.
(Astros lead series 1-0)
New York (Sabathia 14-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-4), 5:08 p.m.
(Indians lead series 1-0)
NLDS
Chicago (Hendricks 7-5) at Washington (Strasburg 15-4), 7:31 p.m.
(First game of series)
Arizona (Walker 9-9) at Los Angeles (Kershaw 18-4), 10:31 p.m.
(First game of series)
---
NBA Pre-season
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
Thursday's Games
MLB Post-season
American League Division Series
Houston 8 Boston 2
(Astros lead series 1-0)
Cleveland 4 New York 0
(Indians lead series 1-0)
---
NHL
Montreal 3 Buffalo 2 (SO)
Washington 5 Ottawa 4 (SO)
Colorado 4 N.Y. Rangers 2
Boston 4 Nashville 3
Detroit 4 Minnesota 2
Chicago 10 Pittsburgh 1
Anaheim 5 Arizona 4
Los Angeles 2 Philadelphia 0
---
NFL
New England 19 Tampa Bay 14
---
NBA Pre-season
Portland 106 Toronto 101
Minnesota 111 Golden State 97
Orlando 112 Dallas 89
Brooklyn 107 Miami 88
Houston 144 Shanghai Sharks 82
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
---
NHL
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
---
MLB Post-season
ALDS
Boston (Pomeranz 17-6) at Houston (Keuchel 14-5), 2:05 p.m.
(Astros lead series 1-0)
New York (Sabathia 14-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-4), 5:08 p.m.
(Indians lead series 1-0)
NLDS
Chicago (Hendricks 7-5) at Washington (Strasburg 15-4), 7:31 p.m.
(First game of series)
Arizona (Walker 9-9) at Los Angeles (Kershaw 18-4), 10:31 p.m.
(First game of series)
---
NBA Pre-season
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press