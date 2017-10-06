No. 1 Alabama visits Aggies after steamrolling 2 SEC teams

MOBILE QBS

Both Alabama's Jalen Hurts , who's from Houston, and Texas A&M freshman Kellen Mond are threats to run. Hurts is the SEC's No. 5 rusher while Mond has also gained 252 yards. Mond has totalled 204 yards in the last two games.

SACK PARTY

Texas A&M's defence has 13 sacks in the last two games, and Landis Durham is tied for the league lead with 5 1/2. Alabama quarterbacks have only been sacked once in the last three games.

MINKAH FITZPATRICK

Two years ago, the then-freshman defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick became the first Tide player to return two interceptions for touchdowns in the same game — against Texas A&M. Sumlin gives him high praise.

"Minkah Fitzpatrick, I think, should be not just on the Thorpe Award list, I think he should be on the Heisman list," the Aggies coach said. "I think he's one of the best players in the country."

DANGEROUS KIRK

Alabama is wary of Texas A&M's Christian Kirk as both a receiver and a return man. Kirk burned the Tide for a 68-yard touchdown on a punt return two years ago. He already has a 100-yard kick return this season and leads the Aggies in receiving once again.

STREAKING A&M

Saban gives Texas A&M credit for resiliency for winning four straight after blowing a 34-point second half lead against UCLA.

"When you have a loss like A&M did in the opener and bounce back to get to 4-1, what does it say about them to get over that?" Saban said.

