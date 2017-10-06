Black earns silver in all-around at worlds

The sold-out crowd of nearly 11,000 at Montreal's Olympic Stadium cheered Black and Moors every step of the way.

"It's such an honour to be competing with such amazing girls," said Moors, who was awarded the elegance prize at the end of the competition. "And the home crowd was amazing.

"I didn't set any expectations for myself. I went in and just tried my hardest."

Black began the finals with a 14.600 on the vault and a 14.233 on the uneven bars. She scored a 12.866 on the beam, after losing her balance on a few occasions. Those dropped points ended up costing her the gold.

Despite a less than perfect performance on the balance beam, Black entered the final discipline in first place, two tenths of a point ahead of Hurd.

"I knew what the general idea was going into the last rotation," said Black. "But I try not to focus on that because the only thing I can control is the routine I was going to put out there.

"I had a mistake on beam, and in the sport of gymnastics it always comes down to tenths. It wasn't a perfect day for anyone here."

The 16-year-old Hurd performed first in the floor exercises, scoring a 13.733.

Black needed a 13.534 or better on the floor to win gold, but she earned a 13.433 instead.

"It's crazy that I was even competing here," said Hurd, who finished sixth in all-around after qualifications. "To think that I won is just the most surreal feeling in the world."

Black has a chance to win more medals over the weekend as she is also competing in three individual finals: vault, balance beam and floor exercises.

Moors (floor) and teammate Shallon Olsen (vault) are also in the running for medals in the individual finals on Saturday and Sunday.

Notes: American Ragan Smith, a favourite to win gold in the all-around, was forced to withdraw from the final after injuring her ankle during the vault warm up.

By Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press