Deep coaching ties between No. 6 Washington, California

SEATTLE — California coach Justin Wilcox is on his own little reunion tour through the Pac-12 Conference.

Seeing old faces is the least of Wilcox's concerns at this point, with California having lost two straight and facing another major challenge on Saturday at No. 6 Washington.

Last week, Wilcox returned to his alma mater Oregon and watched the Ducks hand the Golden Bears a 45-24 setback. Now it's a trip north to Seattle and a matchup with his former employer — in multiple ways. Wilcox served as the defensive co-ordinator for Washington coach Chris Petersen for four seasons at Boise State. Wilcox was also the defensive co-ordinator at Washington for two years when Steve Sarkisian was the head coach.

"I just think he's a good football coach," Petersen said of Wilcox. "I've known that for a long time, whether he's running the defence or a whole team. He knows how to coach the guys, get them going."

Petersen and Wilcox were brief in their comments about each other this week. They're dealing with their own team issues.

Washington (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) would like to end a string of sluggish starts. A year ago, Washington dominated most of its opponents early and cruised to victories. This year has been more of a struggle in the first half, highlighted by holding just a 7-0 lead at halftime last week at lowly Oregon State. The Huskies erupted for 35-point second half against the Beavers, but the slow starts are a concern for Petersen.

"We're going to address it. We'll talk to our guys," Petersen said. "How do you fix the turnover situation when it's not going in your favour? It's the same thing — you practice on it, move things up in practice and get it going a little bit more. It's not because they are not trying, so you're always trying to be creative as coaches to fix every single problem that you have."

California (3-2, 0-2) opened with three straight wins, but the Bears have since lost to Southern California and Oregon.

"We've got to execute more consistently. We've played well in spurts," Wilcox said. "We just have to play better. It's a matter of doing the same thing over and over and over and executing at a high level more than sometimes."

Here's what else to watch as the Bears and Huskies meet for the 98th time: