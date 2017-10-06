Colorado mired in 2-game skid heading into Arizona game

That hasn't been an easy assignment. Dawkins leads the team with 341 yards rushing and six TDs. He's also thrown for 670 yards and five scores.

Dawkins is coming off game in which he threw three interceptions during a 30-24 loss to No. 20 Utah on Sept. 22.

"It's the big mistakes that have been hurting us, but he's not the only one making mistakes," Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez said at his weekly news conference. "We've all made them. Brandon knows that we can't have a big mistake, and can't have turnovers. We have to capitalize on opportunities of big, potential plays."

Here are things to know heading into a game where the Wildcats have won two straight at Folsom Field:

YOUNG CATS: The Wildcats have played 27 freshmen, including 17 true freshmen. Tight end Bryce Wolma leads the team in receptions with 15, while linebacker Colin Schooler has recorded 11 tackles, an interception and a forced fumbled over his last two games. "I have been pleasantly surprised with some of the young players that haven't made as many mental mistakes, which is good," Rodriguez said.

MUCH RESPECT: Count Rodriguez as a fan of Buffaloes tailback Philip Lindsay, who's rushed for 529 yards this season. He's 196 yards away from moving into the top five on Colorado's all-time rushing list. "He's a big-time player," Rodriguez said.

FAMILY WEEKEND: Colorado junior receiver Jay MacIntyre may not get to spend all that much time with his father as part of Family Weekend festivities. That's fine, he sees enough of his dad/coach in practice anyway. Here's a stat about Family Weekend in coach Mike MacIntyre's favour: The Buffaloes are 18-7 since celebrating what was once known as Parent's Weekend.

SOMETHING HAS TO GIVE: The Buffaloes are one of nine teams in the nation that hasn't allowed a kickoff return longer than 22 yards. On the flip side, the Wildcats are averaging 25.9 yards, which is 17th in the country.

STATS, STATS, STATS: The Wildcats have outscored opponents by a 76-36 margin in the second half ... The Buffaloes are two wins shy of No. 700 in school history. They're 698-496-36.

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press