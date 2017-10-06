US beats host India 3-0 in Under-17 World Cup opener

Josh Sargent converted a penalty kick in the first half, Chris Durkin and Andrew Carleton added goals in the second and the United States opened the Under-17 World Cup with a 3-0 win over host India on Friday in New Delhi.

Sargent, a forward from O'Fallon, Missouri, who signed with Germany's Werder Bremen last month, was tripped in the penalty area and beat Dheeraj Moirangthem to the goalkeeper's right with the penalty kick in the 30th minute.

Durkin, who debuted for D.C. United in the 2016 U.S. Open Cup, doubled the lead in the 51st with a left-footed volley from just past the penalty spot that deflected in off a defender after India failed to clear Blaine Ferri's corner kick.

Carleton, who made his Major League Soccer debut for Atlanta United in May, rounded Moirangthem to score in the 84th.