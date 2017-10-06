Virginia expecting stronger performance by Duke quarterback

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia knows Duke quarterback Daniel Jones is a different — and more improved — player than he was a year ago.

Jones was just a freshman last season when Virginia travelled to Duke, and the Cavaliers' plan to pressure and rattle the young quarterback worked. He threw five interceptions and fumbled the ball away once, and in a season when the Cavalier won just one other game, they rolled over the Blue Devils, 34-20.

"Last year he was young but he's gotten a lot of experience," defensive end Juwan Moye said this week. "He likes to run a lot. He's really confident in his game. He's a solid piece. Like last year we knew that if we got to him we could own the game. I think we're going to have to have the same game plan, but he's going to be a lot tougher."

The Cavaliers (3-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) look to be as well. They are off to their best start after four games in a decade, but have no expectations that it will be an easy game against Duke (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday.

Jones has 172 rushing yards, third on the Blue Devils, and has run for three touchdowns.

But Virginia is feeling better about itself than it has in quite some time. The Cavaliers are coming off a 42-23 victory at Boise State two weeks ago — the Broncos' worst home loss in 16 years — and had last weekend off.

Their play has gotten the attention of coach David Cutcliffe and his players.

"We have reason to prepare well, because they're a solid football team with a quarterback playing well," Curcliffe said, speaking of Kurt Benkert. "They've got a running game, they've got skill people. ... They're very systematic, do a good job of it. Defensively, they are as consistent with their system as anybody we will play."

As for Jones, Cutcliffe's approach is pretty much that that was last year.

"You know he knows in his mind what happened and he wants to prove himself and play better," he said. "What Daniel's got to do is make sure the people around him are in position to make plays and just do what he does best."