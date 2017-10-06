Catch of the day: Diggs, Thielen go deep to lift Vikings

Don't get too comfortable, Cris Carter and Randy Moss. Diggs and Thielen have begun to push their way toward the top of some of the lists of the franchise's all-time leaders.

Sidney Rice was the last 1,000-yard receiver in purple, in 2009. Before that, Moss in 2003 completed a streak of 11 straight seasons with at least one. Seven of those featured two: Carter and Jake Reed each year from 1994-97, and Carter and Moss from 1998-2000.

The primary difference with Diggs and Thielen — both a bit undersized by NFL standards — is that they had to work harder to reach this status. Diggs was a fifth-round draft pick out of Maryland in 2015 and a healthy scratch the first three games of his career. Thielen famously signed out of an undrafted tryout camp in 2013, spent a season on the practice squad and another couple of years primarily on special teams until his breakout in 2016.

But they're both exceptional route runners, with an ability to line up inside or outside and make a shallow cross or a deep post work whenever the situation calls for it. With Brown as an example, the league has seen more and more versatile wide receivers who can confuse and confound defences by moving all over the formation rather than being limited to either the outside or the slot.

"When a quarterback is in trouble, they'll come down with the ball," said wide receiver Michael Floyd, who's coming off a four-game suspension and set to join the Vikings as another dangerous down-field option when they play at Chicago on Monday. "That's expected in our room."

Diggs broke out ahead of Thielen, but he said he's looked up to his teammate as an example of precise route-runner. Shurmur likened Thielen to an outfielder in baseball for his ability to judge the ball and adjust to it in flight for a catch even if he hasn't separated himself from the defender. Both Diggs and Thielen have a keen sense for how to bend a route away from a cornerback to make an interception impossible and a difficult reception look routine. Diggs in particular has a reputation among the Vikings defence for being relentlessly competitive.

"He won't ever stop. He catches a ball in practice, he'll run all the way to the end zone," cornerback Xavier Rhodes said.

The key for the Vikings will now be to keep up this deep passing game with the loss of running back Dalvin Cook , whose early success was setting up those play-action fakes.

"But also, it's part of what they do now," Detroit coach Jim Caldwell said last week, before his team beat the Vikings 14-7. "Before they had been getting the ball out fairly quickly, intermediate passes and those kinds of things, and occasionally down the field. Well now they're attacking down the field with that real strong running game, so that's what's made the difference. Those guys are running really good routes, catching the ball well."

By Dave Campbell, The Associated Press