Injury forces Pumas into midfield change for Wallabies

MENDOZA, Argentina — Argentina was forced into a late change for its Rugby Championship closer against Australia when midfield regular Jeronimo de la Fuente failed a fitness test on Friday, a day after hurting his left leg in training.

De La Fuente, who has started in every Pumas test this year, was replaced by backup Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, who will on Saturday make his first start in almost a year.

Three-time Rugby World Cup back Juan Martin Hernandez came into the reserves for a match in which the Pumas are out to redeem themselves.

They are at risk of failing to earn a competition point for the first time since joining the competition in 2012.

The Pumas enjoyed one win in 2014, '15 and '16, against either Australia or South Africa, but have regressed this year with five heavy losses, none of them earning even a losing bonus point for being within seven points of the victor.

The Pumas pack has imposed itself only briefly, and the scrum was ruined last week by the All Blacks. The backline hasn't sparkled or threatened. And poor discipline has hurt them, highlighted by five yellow cards and one red.

Flanker Pablo Matera insists the Pumas have the right game plan.

"We are failing to carry out the game plan," Matera says. "The system is not failing, it is us players who are failing."

He adds the team is more angry than disappointed with its results and how it is playing.

The nature of the competition means the Pumas don't have time to be frustrated, he adds, but they also don't have time to fix all of their mistakes.