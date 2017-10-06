99ers looking to bounce back Friday after tough outing against Sugar Kings

Things really didn't go the way Brantford 99ers head coach Wes Consorti wrote it up Thursday.

A goal 39 seconds into the game and then a second period collapse led to an 8-4 win for the defending Sutherland Cup Elmira Sugar Kings at the Gretzky centre.

Tyler Beauparlant gave the defending Greater Ontario Hockey League champs the early lead, before Zack Cameron and Mason McMahon added to the lead before the game was eight minutes old.

But the 99ers rebounded back, scoring a pair of goals under a two minute span. Jack Gaffney scored before Eric Eschweiler got the home team within a goal on a penalty shot.

In the second period, Christian Polillo and Troy Henley gave the 99ers its first lead of the game midway through the second period.

Then the Sugar Kings went to work.

Jeff Jordan and Ethan Wiseman scored goals on the powerplay, before Wiseman added his second of the game.

Beauparlant and Cameron then netted third-period goals to put the game out of reach.