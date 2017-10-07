U Sports Roundup: Western remain undefeated

LONDON, Ont. — Chris Merchant threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 4 Western Mustangs crushed the Carleton Ravens 51-14 on Friday night in U Sports football action.

The win secured Western (7-0) top spot in the Ontario University Athletics conference standings. The Mustangs will receive a bye into the conference semifinals and have home-field advantage throughout the post-season.

Merchant finished 20 of 34 and was intercepted twice.

Alex Taylor ran for 142 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown. It's his third consecutive 100-plus yard game. He also caught four passes for 50 yards and one score. Cedric Joseph added two rushing TDs after carrying the ball 10 times for 81 yards.