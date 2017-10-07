Berg scores 4 as Sweden routs Luxembourg 8-0 in qualifying

SOLNA, Sweden — Striker Marcus Berg scored four times and captain Andreas Granqvist a brace as Sweden kept alive its hope of automatic qualification for the World Cup by demolishing Luxembourg 8-0 on Saturday.

It was Sweden's biggest World Cup qualifying win, eclipsing 7-0 wins against Malta in 1974 and 2002, FIFA said.

The result in Europe Group A moved Sweden two points clear of France in top spot, for at least a couple of hours. The French can guarantee a top-two finish if they win at Bulgaria later Saturday.

The Netherlands, which plays at Belarus, could miss out on a second consecutive major tournament if it fails to win, or if the Dutch don't better France's result in Sofia.

Luxembourg, which held France to a goalless draw last month, endured a nightmarish game as its defensive frailties were exposed immediately. Sweden scored twice in the opening 18 minutes and led 3-0 at halftime.

Granqvist broke the deadlock in the 10th from the penalty spot after Christopher Martins fouled striker Ola Toivonen in the box. Toivonen assisted Berg eight minutes later with a clever low pass inside the area that his teammate sent into the roof of the net after evading his marker with a fine touch.

Berg made it 3-0 before the interval after collecting the ball near the edge of the area. His initial effort was denied by goalkeeper Jonathan Joubert but Berg managed to head home the rebound.

Berg capitalized on the visitors' poor defending after halftime with a curled shot and defender Mikael Lustig made it 5-0 at the hour mark. Granqvist converted another penalty, Berg was on target again a few minutes later, and Toivonen volleyed home from the edge of the box to complete the rout.

