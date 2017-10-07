Tulane blows out Tulsa 62-28 for Fritz's 200th career win

NEW ORLEANS — Dontrell Hilliard rushed for 175 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, Jonathan Banks threw for a score and ran for another, and Tulane routed Tulsa 62-28 on Saturday for coach Willie Fritz's 200th career win.

The Green Wave (3-2, 1-1 American Athletic) scored on all seven first-half possessions, including TDs set up by an interception and fumble recovery. Tulane outgained the Golden Hurricane 435-128 total yards by halftime.

Hilliard had 19 carries and scored on runs of 1, 23, 17, and 43 yards. Banks hit Terren Encalade on a 62-yard scoring pass, ran 13 yards for a second-quarter score, and gained 93 yards on 10 carries.

Tulane had 653 total yards with 488 rushing, including TD runs of 2 yards by Stephon Huderson and 8 yards by Darius Bradwell. Banks was 9 of 13 for 165 yards passing.