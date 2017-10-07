Hill accounts for 5 TDs, unbeaten Columbia tops Marist 41-17

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Anders Hill threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, and Columbia rolled to a 41-17 win over Marist on Saturday for its best start in 21 years.

Hill was 23 of 33 for 350 yards and did all his scoring damage in the first half when the Lions (4-0), who won their first six games in 1996, opened a 38-0 lead. The win was Columbia's largest since beating Princeton 42-14 in 2010.

Christian Everett hauled in a 5-yard scoring pass to cap a game-opening, 13-play, 75-yard drive. Hill finished drives with a pair of short runs to make it 21-0 in the first quarter.

A 69-yard catch-and-run by Josh Wainwright, Columbia's longest play from scrimmage this season, a 19-yard touchdown reception by Emerson Kabus and a late field goal from Oren Milstein made the Lions 6 for 6 on first-half drives. Kabus was the top receiver with six catches for a career-high 114 yards. The Lions piled up 491 yards of offence.