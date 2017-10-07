Black fourth as Paseka wins vault gold

MONTREAL — There was no dishonour for Canada's Ellie Black in finishing fourth among a star-studded entry list at the World Gymnastics Championships on Saturday afternoon.

Only hours after taking the silver medal in the all-around competition on Firday night, Black finished just out of the medals on the vault, her first individual apparatus event, despite a wall of supporting noise from the sellout crowd of about 11,000 in a section of Olympic Stadium closed off for the competition.

Shallon Olsen of Vancouver was seventh.

Maria Paseka of Russia defended her 2015 world championship vault gold medal ahead of Jade Carey of the United States and bronze medallist Giulia Steingruber of Switzerland.

"It's hard coming off all around and jumping into vault finals the next morning, but I rested as much as I could and came in with a strong attitude," said Black, who is from Halifax. "This is a very tough vault final.

"Just to be part of it is amazing. They're amazing athletes. Competing with Oksana (Chusovitina) is incredible in it's own. She's such a legend. So that was petty cool."

At 42, Chusovitina is 20 years older than Black, who was the next-oldest gymnast in the eight-woman final. The Uzbek veteran has competed at seven Olympics for three countries since her first in 1992 for the United Team, which was made up mainly of countries that had been part of the former Soviet Union.

Black put in two mostly clean vaults, but it wasn't enough to threaten the top three.

"That's the sport — you have to be happy with what you put out there and you leave the rest to the other competitors and the judges," said Black. "I was happy with how it went."

Olsen, 17, stumbled on the landing of her first vault, but stuck her second one nicely. That put her one spot better than her eighth-place finish at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.