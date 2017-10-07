Amos's 99-yard fumble return helps Villanova beat Maine 31-0

PHILADELPHIA — Freshman Jaquan Amos returned a fumble 99 yards for a score and the Villanova defence forced six turnovers in a 31-0 victory over Maine on Saturday.

Amos's TD was the third 99-yard fumble return in FCS history and the first since 2006. Keeling Hunter forced Maine's Drew Belcher to fumble on the Villanova 3, Amos picked it up on the 1 and ran untouched for the score.

The Wildcats (4-2, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) scored on their opening drive, a 20-yard pass from Jack Schetelich to Todd Summers, and led 21-0 at halftime after the defence forced three turnovers. Schetelich, 3 of 8 for 61 yards passing with an interception, scored on a 12-yard run in the third quarter.

Hunter, Malik Reaves, Trey Johnson and Rasaan Stewart picked off passes for Villanova.