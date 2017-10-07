Murray's 2 TDs led Montana State top Portland State 30-22

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Chris Murray ran for two touchdowns and Montana State defeated Portland State 30-22 on Saturday.

The Bobcats (2-3, 2-1 Big Sky Conference) scored on their first possession of the second half and the Vikings' following possession to break the game open.

Murray's second touchdown, a 5-yard run, capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive on the ground. Then PSU punter Hayden Cowden dropped the snap in the MSU end zone and Chad Kanow recovered for another MSU touchdown and a 23-7 lead.

Murray, who was only 2 of 9 passing in the windy conditions, ran for 126 yards on 18 carries and threw a key block to spring Justin Paige on a 23-yard TD run on a reverse midway through the fourth quarter to seal the win.