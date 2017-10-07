Ronaldo lifts Portugal to win, sets up Switzerland showdown

BASEL, Switzerland — Substitute Cristiano Ronaldo lifted Portugal to a laboured 2-0 win at Andorra on Saturday, and set up a showdown against Switzerland next week that will decide who advances to the World Cup.

Ronaldo was rested and watched the first half from the bench. Without its superstar, the European champion struggled against the 144th-ranked minnow. In desperation, Ronaldo was sent on and his 63rd-minute goal helped earn an eighth straight win in Europe Group B.

However, Switzerland ran its win streak to a perfect nine with a comfortable win at home over Hungary 5-2.

An embarrassing error by Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi presented an 18th-minute opening goal to midfielder Granit Xhaka and got Switzerland cruising to victory.

Portugal hosts the Swiss on Tuesday in Lisbon and needs a win to top the group on goal difference.

Switzerland needs only a draw to win the group and send Ronaldo and Portugal to the playoffs again. Portugal advanced to the 2010 and 2014 finals via the playoffs.

Ronaldo's goal was his 15th in the qualifying group, tied for the most in Europe with Robert Lewandowski of Poland. He also helped create Portugal's second goal in the 86th scored by Andre Silva, an eighth for the forward in the group.

SWISS BLISS

Switzerland was handed the lead when Gulacsi lost his footing after controlling a back pass. The ball rolled out to Xhaka and the midfielder easily sidestepped the prone goalie to score into an empty net.

Gulacsi was also at fault for the fourth Swiss goal in the 49th. The 'keeper tipped a curling Steven Zuber shot softly into the air and across the goal line instead of over the crossbar.