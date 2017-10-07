North Dakota State routs Indiana State 52-0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Easton Stick passed for 191 yards and four touchdowns before sitting out the fourth quarter and North Dakota State rolled to a 52-0 victory over Indiana State on Saturday.

Stick hooked up with Connor Wentz for first- and second-quarter scores and found Dallas Freeman and Ben Ellefson for TDs in the third to put the Bison up 45-0. Stick came into the game with a 188.5 quarterback rating, second in the FCS.

Lance Dunn carried it 16 times for 74 yards and two scores. Adam Cofield's first career TD, an 11-yard run in the fourth, capped the scoring for NDSU (5-0, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference), which has won an FCS-best 11 straight regular-season road games.

The Bison picked off three passes and recovered three fumbles.