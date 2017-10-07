Elon holds off William & Mary 25-17

ELON, N.C. — Malcolm Summers ran for two touchdowns, Davis Cheek ran for another, and Elon held off a second-half rally and capped it with a safety to beat William & Mary 25-17 on Saturday to win its fifth straight.

The Tribe (2-3, 0-2 Colonial Athletic Association) scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter while holding Elon (5-1, 3-0) to two yards, but with 3:39 left in the game Elon's Warren Messer sacked Brandon Battle in the end zone to preserve the win.

Summers capped Elon's opening drive with a 20-yard TD run. Late in the second quarter, Greg Liggs Jr. picked off a pass by Battle and the Phoenix scored three plays later when Davis Cheek ran 18 yards for a TD for a 23-3 halftime lead.

Cheek was 12 of 16 for 179 passing with an interception and scored on an 18-yard run. Summers gained 81 yards on 17 carries and Elon outgained William & Mary 319 yards to 271.