Canada crushed by Argentina 71-17

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Guiseppe du Toit, Conor Keys and Andrew Ferguson all scored tries in a losing cause as Canada 'A' fell to Argentina XV 71-17 on Saturday at Americas Pacific Challenge.

Ferguson also added a convert for the Canadian team, whic lost its first match of the event.

The developmental tournament is intended to expose up-and-coming players to the international game.

Sebastian Cancelliere led Argentina with three tries, while Bautista Delguy added two. Juan Cruz Gonzalez connected on eight conversions and added a try of his own.