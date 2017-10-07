Hill scores 3 ways as No. 8 TCU beats No. 23 West Virginia

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kenny Hill avoided a defender in the backfield and lunged forward through two more for a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:53 left and No. 8 TCU remained the Big 12's only undefeated team with a 31-24 victory over No. 23 West Virginia on Saturday.

Hill also threw a 45-yard touchdown pass and was on the receiving end of a 48-yard score for the Frogs (5-0, 2-0). His winning TD run came only five plays after an apparent interception was reversed on a replay review.

Will Grier threw for 366 yards and three TDs for West Virginia (3-2, 1-1), including two long catch-and-run scores in a span of about 2 1/2 minutes late in the third quarter. It was tied at 24 after Grier hooked up with David Sills V on a 64-yard scoring play and then Ka'Raun White for a 76-yarder.

TCU led 7-3 at halftime in the only game Saturday matching Top 25 teams, but the two quarterbacks who started their careers at SEC schools led their teams after that.

After those two long West Virginia TDs, the Frogs used a little trickery to go ahead again. KaVontae Turpin took a handoff and swept to the right before stopping and throwing back to Hill, who sprinted down the left sideline for the score.

West Virginia got even at 31 on Sills' 4-yard TD catch with 9:50 left, a nice reaching grab in the back of the end zone. He had seven catches for 116 yards and now has nine TD catches this season.

THE TAKEAWAY

West Virginia: With the feisty Grier, Sills and Big 12 leading rusher Justin Crawford (111 yards rushing), the Mountaineers aren't backing down from anyone. Remember, the top two teams will get into the league's championship game, and there's still a long way to go in the season. They can move the ball, with 508 total yards against the defensive Frogs.

TCU: Hill had his struggles at times, especially before halftime, but again managed to make the plays the Frogs needed to win. John Diarse made some key catches, Kyle Hicks was back with 71 yards rushing and Sewo Olonilua took a direct snap for a diving 2-yard TD. Unranked to start the season, TCU is clearly becoming a favourite to contend for a Big 12 title.

UP NEXT