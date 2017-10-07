O'Malley with late TD throw, Lafayette edges Fordham 14-10

EASTON, Pa. — Sean O'Malley threw two touchdowns to Rocco Palumbo in the fourth quarter to bring Lafayette back from a 10-0 deficit and beat Fordham 14-10 on Saturday.

The Leopards (2-4, 2-0 Patriot League) were trailing 10-7 when O'Malley connected with Palumbo for a 63-yard touchdown and the lead with 5:06 left in the game. Phillip Parham had intercepted Fordham's Kevin Anderson on the previous drive, setting the stage for O'Malley's winning throw five plays later. Early in the fourth, O'Malley hit Palumbo from four yards out for Lafayette's first touchdown.

O'Malley finished with 256 yards passing. Palumbo had 129 yards receiving.

Lafayette struggled early and went into the break with just 83 total yards.