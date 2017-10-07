UAB's late FG block preserves 23-22 win over Louisiana Tech

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Spencer Brown had 25 carries for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown and UAB's late block of a field goal preserved a 23-22 win against Louisiana Tech Saturday night.

With three seconds to play, the Blazers blocked Jonathan Barnes' 30-yard attempt. The ball ricocheted back to Barnes who was tackled to end the game.

Earlier, with 3:32 to play and down 23-16, Bulldogs' quarterback J'Mar Smith threw a 42-yard touchdown to DeJuawn Oliver before Barnes missed the extra point attempt for the tie.

To start the fourth quarter, Kam McKnight ran for a 1-yard touchdown to pull Louisiana Tech to a 16-all tie but Barnes missed that point-after attempt for the lead.