Defence helps Delaware rally past Stony Brook 24-20

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Malcolm Brown returned a fumble 45 yards, Blaine Woodson had a fourth down sack in the red zone and Delaware rallied to defeat Stony Brook 24-20 on Saturday night.

Brown's fumble return, forced by Troy Reeder, pulled the Blue Hens (3-2, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) within 20-17 in the third quarter. Kani Kane capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive with a 6-yard TD run to give Delaware the lead with 13:03 to play. His 32-yard run set up his score.

Frank Raggo, who kicked a 55-yard field goal earlier this season, started the comeback with a 50-yard kick.

Delaware pinned the Seawolves on their 9 with 4:12 to play but Joe Carbone completed 7 of 9 passes for 61 yards before a pass interference gave Stony Brook a first down at the 15. Colby Reeder had a tackle for a 3-yard loss before a pair of incompletions set up the coverage sack with 26 seconds left.