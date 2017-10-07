Manning leads Georgia St. to 27-21 win over Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. — Conner Manning threw for 273 yards and a score as Georgia State picked up its first conference win, beating Coastal Carolina 27-21 on Saturday night.

Georgia State's Glenn Smith scored first, taking the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Then Manning capped his team's first drive with a 7-yard scoring pass to Penny Hart and the Panthers (2-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) were up 14-0 with 3:25 left in the first quarter. Kyler Neal had a short TD run late in the half and Georgia State led 21-7 at the break.

Smith had 74 rushing yards on 23 carries and Hart finished with 132 yards receiving.

Demarcus Kirk ran for a touchdown late in the fourth and the Chanticleers (1-4, 0-2) scored twice in the quarter to close to 27-21 with 1:50 to play but the Panthers held on for the win.