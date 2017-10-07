Tate rushes for 327 yards, Arizona beats Colorado 45-42

BOULDER, Colo. — Backup quarterback Khalil Tate rushed for 327 yards, the second-most in school history, and accounted for five touchdowns to help Arizona hold off Colorado 45-42 on Saturday night.

Tate entered the game after Brandon Dawkins took a late hit out of bounds on the opening drive. Dawkins stood on the sideline with his helmet in his hand as Tate orchestrated the offence to virtual perfection.

The elusive Tate had TD runs of 58, 28, 47 and 75 yards. He also threw for 142 yards, including a 13-yard TD pass to Shun Brown, as the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) won at Folsom Field for a third straight time on a night when both offences gained more than 500 yards.

Tate was hardly touched all night. The Arizona record for yards rushing in a game is held by Ka'Deem Carey, who gained 366 in 2012 against Colorado. Tate, who was banged up earlier in the year, averaged 23.4 yards per carry.

Phillip Lindsay sparked the offence for Colorado (3-3, 0-3) with a career-high 281 yards rushing on a school-record 41 carries and three touchdowns.

Colorado was its own worst enemy in dropping a third straight conference game. The Buffaloes committed 12 penalties for 110 yards, including two late hits and a facemask.

Despite all that, Colorado trailed 45-42 after Lindsay's 11-yard TD run with 5:04 remaining. But Tate picked up a big third-down conversion with his arm — an 8-yard strike to Bryce Wolma — and then clinched the game with a 31-yard run on third down with just over a minute remaining.

Dawkins appeared dinged after taking a late hit out of bounds from linebacker Drew Lewis. He was looked at by the trainer as Tate jogged into the game. It was difficult to even entertain the notion of bringing Dawkins back in, though.

Colorado had a 19-play, 85-yard drive that took 9 minutes, 34 seconds. It was fittingly capped off by Lindsay's 1-yard TD plunge. Lindsay had 14 carries for 80 yards on the drive, including picking up two short fourth-down conversions.

Despite the loss, it was a memorable night for Lindsay, who became the school's career leader in all-purpose yards with a run in the third quarter. He surpassed Rodney Stewart's mark of 4,828 yards set from 2008-11.