Gubrud has 6 TDs; Eastern Washington edges UC Davis 41-38

DAVIS, Calif. — Gage Gubrud threw for 452 yards and six touchdowns to lift Eastern Washington to a 41-38 win over UC Davis on Saturday night.

Trailing 38-34 late in the fourth quarter, Eastern Washington (4-2, 3-0 Big Sky Conference) drove 75 yards in 12 plays and Gubrud connected with Nic Sblendorio on a 6-yard touchdown pass to retake the advantage with 1:37 left.

UC Davis (3-3, 2-2) responded with a 43-yard drive to the 33 but Max O'Rourke missed a 49-yard field-goal attempt and the Eagles ran out the clock to seal the win.

Gubrud was 33-for-53 passing with two interceptions, and the six touchdowns tied his career best. Nsimba Webster had 102 yards on six catches, including a 71-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 31-26. Talolo Limu-Jones had two touchdown catches, while Sam McPherson and Jayson Williams each had one.