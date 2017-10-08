WHL Roundup: Pats get past Blades 7-3

Austin Pratt and Chris Douglas scored for Red Deer (3-3-0). Ethan Anders combined with Lasse Petersen for 21 saves.

---

BRONCOS 5 ICE 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. — Tyler Steenbergen scored twice as the Broncos sunk Kootenay.

Aleksi Heponiemi had a goal and three assists for Swift Current (5-0-0) with Colby Sissons and Glenn Gawdin also chipping in.

Tanner Sidaway and Brett Davis scored for the Ice (2-4-1).

Logan Flodell made 20 saves for the Broncos. Bailey Brkin turned aside 29 shots for Kootenay.

---

RAIDERS 6 TIGERS 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Jordy Stallard had a goal and five assists to lift Prince Albert over the Tigers.

Parker Kelly scored twice with Cole Fonstad, Zack Hayes and Max Martin rounding out the attack for the Raiders (3-3-0). Curtis Meger made 25 saves.

Mark Rassell scored for Medicine Hat (3-3-0). Duncan McGovern combined with Jordan Hollett for 15 saves in defeat.

Prince Albert's Brayden Pachal was given a match penalty for slashing at 11:22 of the second period.

---

AMERICANS 4 GIANTS 3

LANGLEY, B.C. — Maxwell James scored the game-winning short-handed goal as Tri-City edged the Giants.

Parker AuCoin, Jordan Topping and Michael Rasmussen had the others for the Americans (3-3-0). Patrick Dea made 31 saves.

Milos Roman, Cyle McNabb and Brendan Semchuk scored for Vancouver (2-3-0). Todd Scott turned aside 33 shots.

---

WINTERHAWKS 10 THUNDERBIRDS 5

SEATTLE — Henri Jokiharju had two goals and two assists as Portland downed the Thunderbirds.

Skyler McKenzie scored twice for the Winterhawks (4-1-0), who also got goals from Keoni Texeira, Ryan Hughes, Jake Gricius, Ty Kolle, Cody Glass and Mason Mannek.

Sami Moilanen struck twice for Seattle (2-2-1). Zack Andrusiak, Matthew Wedman and Blake Bargar also chipped in.

Shane Farkas turned aside 23 shots for Portland. Liam Hughes combined with Matt Berlin for 29 saves for the Thunderbirds.

---

ROCKETS 4 COUGARS 3 (OT)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Dillon Dube had the overtime winner and three helpers as Kelowna topped the Cougars.

Kole Lind, Carsen Twarynski and Konrad Belcourt scored in regulation for the Rockets (4-1-1). James Porter made 42 stops.

Brogan O'Brien, Jackson Leppard and Dennis Cholowski found the back of the net for Prince George (2-3-2). Tavin Grant turned away 19 shots for Prince George.

By The Canadian Press