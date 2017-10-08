South Africa on course for 3-day victory over Bangladesh

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa — South Africa is on course for a three-day victory over Bangladesh in the second test, taking four wickets in the morning session to reduce the tourists to 92-4 in their second innings on Sunday.

Bangladesh still needs 334 runs to make South Africa bat again after being forced to follow on.

Bangladesh was all out for 147 in its first innings in response to South Africa's 573-4 declared.

The Bangladesh batsmen were up against it again as Soumya Sarkar (3), Mominul Haque (11), Imrul Kayes (32) and captain Mushfiqur Rahim (26) all fell before lunch on day three at Mangaung Oval.